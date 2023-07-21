Samsung expands its premium retail outlets to two new cities

July 21, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST

Samsung on Thursday expanded its premium retail outlets to Lucknow and Ahmedabad as part of its target to open 15 such stores by the end of this year. The Lucknow store is in Lulu Mall whereas the Ahmedabad one sits in Palladium Mall.

With two new premium stores, the total has reached to five across India. Bengaluru was the first city to get it, followed by New Delhi and Hyderabad.

The new premium retail stores will have entire product range like smartphones, laptops, audio, gaming and lifestyle televisions and other IoT products from the South Korean company.

The new stores will also work as after-sales service points for smartphones and to book service calls for consumer electronics products at home.

“The newly launched stores offer a next-generation larger-than-life experience of Samsung products alongside a one-of-a-kind experience to young gaming enthusiasts with a dedicated gaming zone that showcases a premium range of smart monitors,” Samsung said.

The new stores will also have Store+ option where consumers can browse Samsung products using a digital Kiosk. They can also order online from the store and have the products delivered home directly.

Consumers can also access Samsung’s digital lending platform Samsung Finance+ and Samsung’s device care plan Samsung Care+ for Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches at the store.