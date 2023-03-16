Samsung expands its A series with Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 5G phones

March 16, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

Samsung on Thursday expanded its A series with the launch Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34. Both 5G smartphones come with features like 120Hz refresh rate in an AMOLED display.

Both devices feature AMOLED displays measuring 6.4-inch on Galaxy A54 5G and 6.6-inch on the Galaxy A34 5G. Both displays have 120Hz refresh rate.

Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G guarantee up to four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Galaxy A54 5G

The Galaxy A54 5G sports a 50MP main lens accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 5MP macro lens. Samsung has packed it with a 32MP selfie lens.

Samsung has provided a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy A54 5G without any charger included in the box. It runs on One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. The A54 has got IP67 rating as well.

The Galaxy A54 5G uses an Exynos 1380 processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. There is also an expandable option up till 1TB via microSD card.

Galaxy A34 5G

In the Galaxy A34 5G, Samsung has incorporated a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 5MP macro shooter. It has got a 13MP front lens.

The battery, UI, and OS is same as Galaxy A54 5G. It too has got IP67 certification.

The A32 5G uses MediaTek 1080 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is expandable option here as well.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy A54 5G will sell Awesome Lime, Graphite, Violet, and White colours. The Galaxy A34 5G will be available in Awesome Lime, Graphite, Violet, and Silver shades. Both Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G will be available starting March 28.

The Galaxy A54 5G will retail at ₹38,999 for the 8GB/128GB and ₹40,999 for the 8GB/256GB. The Galaxy A34 5G will sell at ₹30,999 for the 8GB/128GB and ₹32,999 for the 8GB/256GB.