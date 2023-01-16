Samsung expands its 5G range with Galaxy A14 and A23 phones launch

January 16, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

Samsung on Monday launched two new 5G smartphones in the budget and mid-segment known as Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G comes with 6.6-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate while the Galaxy A23 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate.

Both, Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G get a 5,000mAh battery. Galaxy A23 5G supports 25W charging.

The South Korean electronics giant has used 50MP quad rear camera set-up along with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lens in the Galaxy A23 5G, and comes with OIS as well. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A14 5G features 50MP triple-lens rear camera set-up with depth and macro lens and a 13MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is powered by Exynos 1330 octa-core processor. The Galaxy A23 5G comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. Both smartphones come with up to 16GB RAM with RAM Plus feature.

Galaxy A14 5G price starts at ₹16,499 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The 6GB/128GB sells at ₹18,999, and the 8GB/128GB will retail at ₹20,999. Similarly, the Galaxy A23 5G will start at ₹22,999 for the 6GB/128GB, and the 8GB/128GB model will sell at ₹24,999.

Both the phones will be available across online and offline stores, including Samsung, from January 20. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will come in Dark Red, Light Green, and Black colours while the Galaxy A23 5G in Silver, Orange, and Light Blue colours.

“With the launch of Galaxy A14 5G and A23 5G, Samsung will now have the widest distribution of 5G devices in the country. These devices showcase our premium design philosophy and come with industry-leading features like 16GB RAM with RAM Plus and 5000mAh battery,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.