CES 2023 | Samsung displays new monitor lineup

January 03, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST

Samsung on Monday announced new models in its monitor lineup for the CES 2023 under the Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor series. The South Korean brand will launch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor which is said to be the world’s first single monitor with dual UHD resolution.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Odyssey Neo G9

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor features 7,680×2,160 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio. Its 1000R curved 57-inch screen uses quantum mini LED technology with VESA Display HDR 1000 specification.

It boasts the world’s first DisplayPort 2.1 support, which claims to transfer data approximately twice as fast as the previously used DisplayPort 1.4. The Odyssey Neo G9 also supports a refresh rate of 240Hz.

Odyssey OLED G9

The Odyssey OLED G9 is the latest addition to the Odyssey lineup, featuring a dual quad-HD 49-inch 1800R curved display, with a 32:9 ratio. The OLED G9 features a 0.1ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate. The Odyssey OLED G9 also uses apps from partners like Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube through Smart Hub.

It is also equipped with Samsung Gaming Hub, an all-in-one game streaming platform that allows to discover and play games in the cloud from partners such as Xbox and NVIDIA GeForce Now.

ViewFinity S9

The ViewFinity S9 is Samsung’s newest addition to its monitor lineup. It features a 5K 27-inch screen for the first time and is optimized for creative professionals such as graphic designers and photographers.

It has got 5,120x2,880 resolution with wide color gamut of 99% DCI-P3, and Delta E ≦ 2 color accuracy.

The ViewFinity S9 Series comes with a 4K SlimFit camera and supports native video conferencing through apps such as Google Meet that are included in the Samsung Smart Hub.

Smart Monitor M8

The Smart Monitor M8 features a new 27-inch size in addition to the existing 32-inch model, with 4K resolution. It features height-adjustable stand with tilt support. The screen pivot 90 degrees.

The Smart Monitor M8 can connect, control, and manage hundreds of compatible connected devices through the built-in SmartThings Hub, including lights, cameras, doorbells, locks, thermostats, and more.

Users can use the Smart Monitor M8 to get instant access to Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and other over-the-top services through Smart Hub. They can also access Samsung Gaming Hub.

It has got an integrated camera upgraded with 2K resolution and works with video conferencing apps such as Google Meet.

In addition, the Smart Monitor M8 is also protected by Samsung Knox Vault, which encrypts personal data and keeps stored files and information isolated from the device’s main operating system.

ADVERTISEMENT