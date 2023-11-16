Samsung data breach leaked customers’ personal information: Report

November 16, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

Personal information of Samsung customers that may include names, phone numbers, postal and email addresses was exposed in a data breach. The company said that the breach occurred due to a cyberattack that impacted only customers who made purchases from the Samsung UK online store between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020.

The data breach was detected by Samsung on November 13, and the company determined it was the result of a hacker exploiting a vulnerability in a third-party application, a report from Bleeping Computer said.

The South Korean smartphone maker is yet to provide details of the security issue exploited by attackers or the vulnerable application that enabled allowed attackers to access Samsung customer’s personal information.

The company, however, said that credentials or financial information remains unaffected by the incident. The company further shared that it has taken all necessary steps to address the security issue and that the incident has been reported to UK’s Information Commissioner’s office.

The data breach is the third such incident impacting the company in the past two years. Earlier, in July 2023, hackers accessed and stole Samsung customers’ names contacts and demographic information, dates of birth, and product registration data.

A similar incident was reported in March 2023, when threat actors breached Samsung’s network and stole confidential information, including the source code for Galaxy smartphones.

In the same month, Google’s bug bounty team released a report that shared details of 18 zero-day vulnerabilities in Samsung’s Exynos chipsets, in which seven could be used by threat actors for internet-to-baseband remote code execution.

