Samsung brings Digital Service Center to assist consumers

July 05, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

Samsung has launched Digital Service Center platform for personalised customer service experience. This includes user navigation journey, quick access to category wise self-help content, category specific DIY videos, mobile app experience and model specific repair and spare part prices.

Consumer need to login in from their Samsung account to use this digital platform.

Through DIY videos, consumers will be able to find resolution issues related to their products like how to use screen mirroring feature on your TV, how to connect Soundbar to the TV, how to install your Samsung semi-automatic washing machine, how to set up the Freestyle projector, or how to use auto restart feature in Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Consumers can book appointments to get priority service at service centers, avail pick and drop service, locate a service center, get details of warranty policies, track repairs, get information about service costs, schedule callback requests through remote and visual support, and get software updates through the Digital Service Center.

Apart from the Digital Service Center, Samsung offers support through WhatsApp and call center.

Meanwhile, Samsung has also collaborated with Terrain.art, a blockchain-powered online platform, to add Indian contemporary artwork its lifestyle TV, The Frame. Available on all The Frame TVs, the collection offers more than 2,100 artworks created by young Indian artists.