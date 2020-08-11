Samsung brings AI-powered privacy feature to Galaxy A71, A51 smartphones

11 August 2020 21:11 IST

Samsung introduced privacy-focused feature powered by AI to its Galaxy A71 and A51 smartphones, in India.

The South Korean technology company’s new AltZLife feature makes it possible to quickly switch between normal and private mode by simply double clicking the power key. It works in combination with a built-in AI that intelligently suggests moving private content to Secure Folder.

The feature has been designed keeping in mind the inherent need for privacy when it comes to storage and access of content, on smartphones of consumers, Samsung said in a statement.

The two elements of AltZLife - Quick Switch and Content Suggestions, work together to provide a private and secured experience to consumers.

Using Quick Switch, a user can switch between two instances of the same app instantly. When in normal mode, a simple double-click on the power button, switches to the private mode. Further, authentication is necessary when entering the private from the normal mode of the same app.

Samsung says the private mode authentication is different from “normal unlocking of the smartphone.” In addition, the private versions of apps are secured by Samsung Knox in the Secure Folder of Galaxy smartphones.

The Content Suggestion is part of the Secure Folder. It requires some initial setup, which involves selecting specific faces or a type of image that a user wants to tag as private and keep them secured.

After completing set up, the built-in AI automatically identifies relevant images from the entire gallery and suggests users to move private images of pre-selected categories to the Secure Folder.

“As this is an on-device AI solution, no information or image ever leaves the smartphone,” Samsung said.

The AltZLife feature has been rolled out to existing as well as new users of Galaxy A71 and A51 via a software update.