Samsung announces Galaxy Z Flip 5G release date

Samsung announced on Wednesday the release date for its Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphone in the US market.

The product will be available for purchase in the US on August 7, two days after the South Korean company's “Unpacked Event.”

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G shares the same style and compact form factor as Galaxy Z Flip, which was launched in February. The new variant of the phone has updated 5G radios powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus.

The device will be available in two new premium colours - Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze, and will come in a glass encased body with soft touch haze finish.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze | Photo Credit: Samsung

“We are excited to bring next-generation speed and connectivity to the Galaxy Z Flip which further expands our portfolio of 5G devices, empowering consumers with meaningful experiences to help them do more of what they love,” T. M. Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

In Samsung’s Galaxy line-up, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is the first device to feature Qualcomm’s latest chipset.

The phone’s flip design has a Flex mode that splits display into two 4-inch screens with content on the top half, and controls at bottom half.

Flex mode can come in handy when taking pictures from different angles, like a birds-eye photos or low-angle shots.

Samsung Galaxy Z 5G’s multi-window tray and app pairing feature will enable users to open and access two apps at the same time.

The Galaxy Z Flip is priced at $1,450, and will be available through AT&T and T-Mobile, and other direct channels like Best Buy, Amazon and Samsung’s store.