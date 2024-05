Sam Altman-led OpenAI has signed a deal to bring News Corp's news content to the artificial intelligence platform, the companies said on Wednesday.

The deal will give OpenAI access to current and archived content from News Corp's publications, including the Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, the Times and others.

The deal comes weeks after the AI heavyweight signed a deal with the Financial Times to license its content for the development of AI models.

