March 09, 2024 04:12 am | Updated 04:13 am IST

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman will return to the ChatGPT-maker's board, The Information reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The company will also announce the appointment of three new directors - Sue Desmond-Hellmann, a former CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Nicole Seligman, a former president of Sony Entertainment, and Fidji Simo, CEO of Instacart, the report said.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

