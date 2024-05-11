OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has quashed reports about OpenAI launching a search product on Monday that could rival Google’s search engine.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a X post, Altman said, while OpenAI is gearing up to make an announcement on Monday, it is neither related to gpt-5 nor a search engine.

“Not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me,” he tweeted

ADVERTISEMENT

The official OpenAI post mentions the launch will have updates on ChatGPT and its latest model, GPT-4. OpenAI will stream the event live via openai.com at 10:30 PM IST on May 13.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Earlier this month, OpenAI unveiled the ‘Model Spec’ draft, outlining a set of guidelines for governing the behaviour of its AI systems.

This initiative aims to establish default principles and objectives that AI models should adhere to, with a focus on assisting end users and developers, fostering positive societal impact, and upholding OpenAI’s reputation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.