OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has quashed reports about OpenAI launching a search product on Monday that could rival Google’s search engine.

In a X post, Altman said, while OpenAI is gearing up to make an announcement on Monday, it is neither related to gpt-5 nor a search engine.

“Not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me,” he tweeted

The official OpenAI post mentions the launch will have updates on ChatGPT and its latest model, GPT-4. OpenAI will stream the event live via openai.com at 10:30 PM IST on May 13.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Earlier this month, OpenAI unveiled the ‘Model Spec’ draft, outlining a set of guidelines for governing the behaviour of its AI systems.

This initiative aims to establish default principles and objectives that AI models should adhere to, with a focus on assisting end users and developers, fostering positive societal impact, and upholding OpenAI’s reputation.