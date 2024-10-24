GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Salesforce partners with Tata Consumer Products Limited to push digital transformation 

The partnership was implemented across TCPL’s 1.63 million retail outlets in a way that sales representatives and distributors could adopt it with minimal training

Published - October 24, 2024 11:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Salesforce has announced it will be collaborating with and push digital transformation in FMCG company, Tata Consumer Products Limited. 

FILE PHOTO: Salesforce has announced it will be collaborating with and push digital transformation in FMCG company, Tata Consumer Products Limited.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Salesforce has announced it will be collaborating with and push digital transformation in FMCG company, Tata Consumer Products Limited. The software company will launch a next gen Go-To-Market (GTM) platform to revolutionise and drive TCPL’s sales and distribution faster and better. 

The programme can cut distributor onboarding time to 45 minutes from over a week now and enable new retailers to place orders within two minutes, the companies said in a release.

 “Our collaboration with TCPL is special to us in many ways and we are confident of driving business success together, “ said Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India. 

“Digital transformation is one of the six key strategic pillars driving Tata Consumer Products’ growth. Our partnership with Salesforce has been instrumental in enhancing our digital capabilities and aligning our operations with the rapidly changing market dynamics. The ability to deploy a comprehensive platform like this in such a short time frame is unprecedented in the industry,” noted Sunil D’Souza, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Consumer Products Limited.

Published - October 24, 2024 11:57 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.