Salesforce partners with Tata Consumer Products Limited to push digital transformation 

Salesforce has announced it will be collaborating with and push digital transformation in FMCG company, Tata Consumer Products Limited. The software company will launch a next gen Go-To-Market (GTM) platform to revolutionise and drive TCPL’s sales and distribution faster and better.

The programme can cut distributor onboarding time to 45 minutes from over a week now and enable new retailers to place orders within two minutes, the companies said in a release.

“Our collaboration with TCPL is special to us in many ways and we are confident of driving business success together, “ said Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India.

“Digital transformation is one of the six key strategic pillars driving Tata Consumer Products’ growth. Our partnership with Salesforce has been instrumental in enhancing our digital capabilities and aligning our operations with the rapidly changing market dynamics. The ability to deploy a comprehensive platform like this in such a short time frame is unprecedented in the industry,” noted Sunil D’Souza, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Consumer Products Limited.