Russian cybercriminal jailed for role in $100 million botnet conspiracy scheme

04 November 2020 12:47 IST

As per the court documents, Brovko possessed and trafficked over 200,000 unauthorized access to devices that contained personally identifying information or financial account details.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

A Russian cybercriminal has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in operating a scheme to steal and traffic sensitive personal and financial information that led to an estimated loss of over $100 million.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Aleksandr Brovko was an active member of several elite, online forums designed for Russian-speaking cybercriminals to gather and exchange criminal tools and services.

Advertising

Advertising

Brovko is said to have used his programming skills to steal and use stolen personal and financial information. From 2007 to 2019, he worked closely with other cybercriminals to monetize large chunk of data that had been stolen via a network of infected computers, botnets.

The 36-year-old wrote software scripts to parse botnet logs and perform extensive searches to extract monetized personal information and online banking credentials. He verified the validity of stolen account credentials and checked whether the accounts had enough funds to make an attempt to conduct fraudulent transactions.

As per the court documents, Brovko possessed and trafficked over 200,000 unauthorized access to devices that contained personally identifying information or financial account details.