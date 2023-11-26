ADVERTISEMENT

Russia puts Meta's spokesperson on wanted list: Report

November 26, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: AFP

Russia has put Meta Platforms' spokesperson Andy Stone on a wanted list on unspecified charges, state-run TASS news agency reported on Sunday.

TASS said the Russian Interior Ministry had opened a criminal investigation against Stone but that the Ministry had not disclosed the details of the investigation or charges.

Meta's main social platforms - Facebook and Instagram - were both banned in Russia shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users

In March 2022 the Russian investigative committee said it has opened a criminal investigation against the "illegal actions of Meta's employees" and mentioned Stone, saying he had "lifted a ban on calls for violence against the Russian military on its platforms" and was thus inciting extremist activity.

Meta's press office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment from Stone and Meta out of normal business hours.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US