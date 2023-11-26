Russia puts Meta's spokesperson on wanted list: Report

November 26, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MOSCOW

Russia has put Meta Platforms' spokesperson Andy Stone on a wanted list on unspecified charges, state-run TASS news agency reported on Sunday.

TASS said the Russian Interior Ministry had opened a criminal investigation against Stone but that the Ministry had not disclosed the details of the investigation or charges.

Meta's main social platforms - Facebook and Instagram - were both banned in Russia shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

In March 2022 the Russian investigative committee said it has opened a criminal investigation against the "illegal actions of Meta's employees" and mentioned Stone, saying he had "lifted a ban on calls for violence against the Russian military on its platforms" and was thus inciting extremist activity.

Meta's press office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment from Stone and Meta out of normal business hours.

