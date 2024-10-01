ADVERTISEMENT

Russia orders Discord to remove almost 1,000 posts it says contain illegal materials

Published - October 01, 2024 03:58 pm IST

Russia’s communication regulator has ordred Discord to delete almost 1,000 materials it deems illegal, inlcuding posts its says contain child pornography

Reuters

Russia’s communications regulator has ordered instant messaging platform Discord to delete almost 1,000 materials it deems illegal. | Photo Credit: Discord

Russia's communications regulator has ordered instant messaging platform Discord to delete almost 1,000 materials it deems illegal, including posts it says contain child pornography and promoting drug abuse, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco-based Discord and the regulator, Roskomnadzor, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Roskomnadzor is demanding the removal of 947 illegal materials, TASS cited Roskomnadzor as saying, including posts "containing child pornography, calls for extremism, the involvement of minors in illegal activity, calls for suicide, LGBT propaganda, and pro-drug content".

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia has for several years ordered foreign technology platforms to remove content it regards as illegal, issuing relatively small, but regular fines when it sees failures to comply.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Moscow last year widened restrictions on the promotion of what it calls "LGBT propaganda" amid a broader crackdown on LGBT rights, amid a push by President Vladimir Putin to promote what he calls traditional values.

Discord has previously failed to remove banned material, Roskomnadzor noted. The platform was fined 3.5 million roubles ($37,493) on Monday over illegal content.

Russia has in the past banned social media platforms that fail to comply with its rules on content.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US