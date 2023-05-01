ADVERTISEMENT

Russia introduces GigaChat to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT 

May 01, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST

Russia’s largest banking institution announced the release and testing of its AI chatbot Gigachat, the country’s competitor for OpenAI’s ChatGPT

The Hindu Bureau

Russia announced the release and testing of its AI chatbot Gigachat. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian banking institution, Sberbank announced the release and testing phase of an AI chatbot called Gigachat that will compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

GigaChat is claimed to be able to communicate more intelligently in Russian than foreign languages and is said to be able to answer questions, hold conversations, and write program code, a report from Cybernews said.

Being released to a small community, testers can sign up through a closed Telegram channel.

ALSO READ
Microsoft Bing Chatbot Review | Inconsistent and reductive, but does its job

GigaChat is the second AI chatbot to be introduced in Russia, after the country banned ChatGPT, last November, due to fears of disinformation and criminal use.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Microsoft-backed OpenAI at the time also said it geo-blocked the AI tool to prevent users in Russia from accessing the system.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US