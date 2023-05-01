HamberMenu
Russia introduces GigaChat to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT 

Russia’s largest banking institution announced the release and testing of its AI chatbot Gigachat, the country’s competitor for OpenAI’s ChatGPT

May 01, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Russia announced the release and testing of its AI chatbot Gigachat.

Russia announced the release and testing of its AI chatbot Gigachat. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian banking institution, Sberbank announced the release and testing phase of an AI chatbot called Gigachat that will compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

GigaChat is claimed to be able to communicate more intelligently in Russian than foreign languages and is said to be able to answer questions, hold conversations, and write program code, a report from Cybernews said.

Being released to a small community, testers can sign up through a closed Telegram channel.

GigaChat is the second AI chatbot to be introduced in Russia, after the country banned ChatGPT, last November, due to fears of disinformation and criminal use.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI at the time also said it geo-blocked the AI tool to prevent users in Russia from accessing the system.

