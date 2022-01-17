Russia fines Google for not deleting banned content

17 January 2022 19:05 IST

Russia upped the ante late last year in its efforts to increase pressure on Big Tech, handing massive, revenue-based fines to Google and Meta Platforms.

A Moscow court on Monday said it had ordered Alphabet's Google to pay $52,526 for not removing access to content banned in Russia, the latest in a string of fines for the U.S. tech giant.

Google declined to comment.

The TASS news agency reported that Google had been fined for providing access to links of banned websites.