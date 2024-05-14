Rumble sues Google over digital advertising practices

Video sharing platform Rumble said on Monday it has sued Google, arguing the tech giant has engaged in anticompetitive practices across its range of digital advertising products and sought damages in excess of $1 billion.

The suit alleges Google has monopolized the ad stack "by buying companies up and down the chain, concurrently representing both ad buyers and sellers, while also running the exchange that connects those parties."

Rumble filed the suit late on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

