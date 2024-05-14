GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rumble sues Google over digital advertising practices

Video sharing platform Rumble said on Monday it has sued Google, arguing the tech giant has engaged in anticompetitive practices across its range of digital advertising products and sought damages in excess of $1 billion.

Published - May 14, 2024 09:07 am IST

Reuters
Video sharing platform Rumble said on Monday it has sued Google.

Video sharing platform Rumble said on Monday it has sued Google. | Photo Credit: REUTERS



The suit alleges Google has monopolized the ad stack "by buying companies up and down the chain, concurrently representing both ad buyers and sellers, while also running the exchange that connects those parties."

Rumble filed the suit late on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

