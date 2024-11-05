Royal Enfield unveils Flying Flea C6 and S6, the company’s first-ever electric bikes

Royal Enfield has unveiled its first-ever electric motorcycles; Flying Flea C6 and Flying Flea S6, during the ongoing auto show, EICMA, in Milan. The Chennai based motorcycle manufacturer targets the urban mobility with the new Flying Flea electric bikes. The first model under Flying Flea, the FF-C6, is expected in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Flying Flea brand takes inspiration from the original Royal Enfield Flying Flea motorcycle of the 1940s, purpose-built for use during WWII to offer lightweight, all-terrain mobility.”

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 will have a reworked design of the original front suspension, featuring a forged aluminium Girder fork and articulating mudguard. The dynamic front fins are arranged in odd sequences, while the rear fins are placed in even sequences. It has a round touchscreen cluster and dual disc brakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The forged aluminium frame provides a lightweight yet strong structure while the magnesium battery case utilises organic design language for optimal weight saving and cooling,” claims Royal Enfield.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Royal Enfield has developed a central Vehicle Control Unit (VCU), which integrates all the physical and digital touch points, powered by a chip made specifically for FF. This VCU enables over 200,000 different ride mode combinations, constantly monitors bike when you are away to alert if it is disturbed or moved. Company will provide timely over the air updates and feature additions to it.

The company did not reveal the range or the battery size of either of the Flying Flea electric bikes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.