ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Enfield to launch its first-ever range of electric bikes tonight

Published - November 04, 2024 01:37 pm IST

Their India arrival is not known yet but expected to touchdown soon after the global showcase

The Hindu Bureau

Royal Enfield to launch its first-ever range of electric bikes tonight | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Royal Enfield, the Chennai based motorcycle manufacturer, will launch its first-ever range of electric bikes tonight during EICMA at Milan, Italy. The new age electric bikes from Royal Enfield ‘answer the call for urban mobility offering a sophisticated, nimble and connected experience.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been relentlessly adapting since 1901. Moving with the times and innovating to meet new challenges has always been part of Royal Enfield’s DNA. Our move into the world of electric two-wheelers is no different,” says the Royal Enfield’s electric vehicles portal.

The website does not reveal much detail about the bikes but only hints towards ‘the drop’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new range of electric bikes from Royal Enfield are expected to feature the company’s trademark designing to having a circular LED headlamp and possibly a monochrome or a dual tone fuel tank finish.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Known for selling the high performance bikes, the new electric bikes could bring an essence of performance and practicality.

Royal Enfield’s new electric bikes are likely to have a range of 150 kilometres since the company is targeting the ‘urban mobility’ segment.

Their India arrival is not known yet but expected to touchdown soon after the global showcase.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US