Royal Enfield to launch its first-ever range of electric bikes tonight

Their India arrival is not known yet but expected to touchdown soon after the global showcase

Published - November 04, 2024 01:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Royal Enfield to launch its first-ever range of electric bikes tonight

Royal Enfield to launch its first-ever range of electric bikes tonight | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Royal Enfield, the Chennai based motorcycle manufacturer, will launch its first-ever range of electric bikes tonight during EICMA at Milan, Italy. The new age electric bikes from Royal Enfield ‘answer the call for urban mobility offering a sophisticated, nimble and connected experience.’

“We have been relentlessly adapting since 1901. Moving with the times and innovating to meet new challenges has always been part of Royal Enfield’s DNA. Our move into the world of electric two-wheelers is no different,” says the Royal Enfield’s electric vehicles portal.

The website does not reveal much detail about the bikes but only hints towards ‘the drop’.

The new range of electric bikes from Royal Enfield are expected to feature the company’s trademark designing to having a circular LED headlamp and possibly a monochrome or a dual tone fuel tank finish.



Known for selling the high performance bikes, the new electric bikes could bring an essence of performance and practicality.

Royal Enfield’s new electric bikes are likely to have a range of 150 kilometres since the company is targeting the ‘urban mobility’ segment.

Their India arrival is not known yet but expected to touchdown soon after the global showcase.

Published - November 04, 2024 01:37 pm IST

