Rolls-Royce announces AI framework to boost trust in technology

The announcement takes forward Rolls-Royce’s aim to apply AI to all its practices

Rolls-Royce announced on Wednesday artificial intelligence (AI) ethics framework to build consumers’ trust in technology.

This could help accelerate the next generation of industrialisation, Rolls-Royce said in a statement.

Organisations can use the framework while taking decisions to deploy AI practices in critical and non-critical applications, it added.

The framework consists of a five-layer checking system that focuses on the output of the algorithm instead of the algorithm itself. The system is said to prevent biases in algorithms and results will be constantly monitored to ensure trustworthiness.

The framework has been peer reviewed by experts in big tech firms and automotive, pharmaceutical and government sectors, the company said.

It is part of Rolls-Royce’s aim to apply AI in all its business practices, including use of robotic inspections on critical components.

The company’s AI development work is spearheaded by the data innovation business R2 Data Labs. Rolls-Royce currently has customers in more than 150 countries.