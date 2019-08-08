Rocket Lab working on a reusable booster

Small-satellite launch firm Rocket Lab plans to recover the core booster of its Electron rocket using a helicopter, a bold cost-saving concept that, if successful, would make it the second company after Elon Musk’s SpaceX to reuse an orbital-class rocket booster.

“Electron is going reusable,” Rocket Lab chief executive Peter Beck said during a presentation in Utah, showing an animation of the rocket sending a payload into a shallow orbit before speeding back through Earth’s atmosphere.

The Auckland-based company is one of a growing cadre of launch companies looking to slash the cost of sending shoebox-sized satellites to low Earth orbit, building smaller rockets and reinventing traditional production lines to meet a growing payload demand.

Electron, which has flown seven missions so far, can send up to 225 kg into space for roughly $7 million. Medium-class launchers such as Los Angeles-based Relativity Space can send up to 1,000 kg into space for $10 million while Texas-based firm Firefly can do it for $15 million.

Unlike SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, which reignites its engines to land steadily back on Earth, Rocket Lab’s Electron will deploy a series of parachutes to slow its fall through the Earth’s atmosphere.