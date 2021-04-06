Robots made from stem cells of frogs

06 April 2021 14:58 IST

Researchers say the soft-body living machines can have several applications in biomedicine and the environment.

Researchers at Tufts University have developed robots from stem cells of frogs. These robots are named Xenobots and they can self-heal after damage, record memories and work together in groups.

These biological robots can record information about their surroundings and move using cilia -- minute hairlike particles present on their surface.

So far robots have been made from artificial materials, but making self-organised living machines has remained a major challenge, researchers said.

