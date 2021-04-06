Technology

Robots made from stem cells of frogs

Xenobots record exposure to blue light, by turning green   | Photo Credit: Tufts University

Researchers at Tufts University have developed robots from stem cells of frogs. These robots are named Xenobots and they can self-heal after damage, record memories and work together in groups.

These biological robots can record information about their surroundings and move using cilia -- minute hairlike particles present on their surface.

Researchers say the soft-body living machines can have several applications in biomedicine and the environment.

So far robots have been made from artificial materials, but making self-organised living machines has remained a major challenge, researchers said.

