Technology

Watch | A robot to save drowning people

The Hindu Net Desk 22 April 2021 16:41 IST
Updated: 22 April 2021 16:41 IST

A video showing how a robot developed by an institute in Germany can help save drowning in people in lakes and swimming pools

Drowning is the third main reason for accidental injury-related death globally, accounting for 7% of all injury-related fatalities, according to the World Health Organisation.

An autonomous underwater robot, developed by a team of researchers at Fraunhofer Institute for Optronics, System Technologies and Image Exploitation (IOSB), is now ready for the task of rescuing drowning persons.

