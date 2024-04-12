ADVERTISEMENT

Roblox users targeted by new malware threat

April 12, 2024 08:45 am | Updated 08:46 am IST

The malware poses a substantial threat to young Roblox users

The Hindu Bureau

Roblox users targeted by new malware threat. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Roblox users beware! Zscaler has confirmed that its ThreatLabz team recently discovered a dangerous new malware targeting Roblox users with an infostealer dubbed Tweaks (also known as Tweaker).

The malware poses a substantial threat to gamers and potentially to entire families and corporate networks. 54% of Roblox users worldwide are children under the age of 13, which makes the threat extremely concerning as individuals in this age bracket are less aware of cyber risks. This increases the risk of more users falling victim to such harmful malware..

This is not the first time Roblox has been targeted. In August 2023, developers for the popular online platform game were reportedly targeted with information-stealing malware known as ‘LunaGrabber’.

Malicious actors seeded dozens of open-source software packages with this malware, disguising them as commonly used pieces of software on the npm open-source software library. This included legitimate code that developers were searching for, along with the LunaGrabber malware.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

For the unversed, Roblox is an online game platform and game creation system that allows users to program and play games created by themselves or other users. The platform hosts user-created games of multiple genres coded in the programming language Lua. Roblox began to grow rapidly in the second half of the 2010s.

