Roblox beta comes to Meta's Quest VR headsets

July 13, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST

Roblox Corp's eponymous online game will soon be available on Meta Platforms' Quest virtual reality (VR) headsets, according to a blog post by Meta on Wednesday.

The game will arrive as a beta version, initially on Quest 2 and Quest Pro, in the coming weeks.

"The open beta is a great opportunity for the Roblox developer community to optimize their existing games for Quest and build new ones for VR while gathering input and feedback from the Quest community," Meta said.

Roblox, which operates a metaverse – or a virtual place where people play and make transactions, gets 66 million daily users and is available on mobile devices, desktops, and Microsoft's Xbox.

