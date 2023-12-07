ADVERTISEMENT

Robinhood launches commission-free crypto trading in EU

December 07, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

Reuters

Trading app operator Robinhood Markets Inc said on Thursday it has launched commission-free crypto trading to customers in the European Union.

"It is the only custodial crypto platform where customers will get a percentage of their trading volume back every month, paid in Bitcoin (BTC)," Robinhood said in a blog post.

The app will allow European investors to buy and sell more than 25 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether and Solana's SOL.

The launch comes a week after Robinhood announced it will roll out brokerage services in the UK as part of an international expansion plan to "democratise finance" and increase access to markets.

Bloomberg News first reported the move earlier on Thursday, citing an interview with its crypto general manager Johann Kerbrat.

