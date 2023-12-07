HamberMenu
Robinhood launches commission-free crypto trading in EU

Trading app operator Robinhood launched commission-free crypto trading to customers in the European Union

December 07, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

Reuters
Trading app operator Robinhood Markets Inc said it has launched commission-free crypto trading to customers in the European Union.

Trading app operator Robinhood Markets Inc said on Thursday it has launched commission-free crypto trading to customers in the European Union.

"It is the only custodial crypto platform where customers will get a percentage of their trading volume back every month, paid in Bitcoin (BTC)," Robinhood said in a blog post.

The app will allow European investors to buy and sell more than 25 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether and Solana's SOL.

Google-parent Alphabet dissolves stake in trading app Robinhood

The launch comes a week after Robinhood announced it will roll out brokerage services in the UK as part of an international expansion plan to "democratise finance" and increase access to markets.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe  to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Bloomberg News first reported the move earlier on Thursday, citing an interview with its crypto general manager Johann Kerbrat.

