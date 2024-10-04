GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rival browsers allege Microsoft's practices on Edge unfair, should be subject to EU tech rules

The European Commission in its February decision said it did not consider Edge a gatekeeper and that the DMA requires Microsoft to allow users to easily uninstall any software apps

Published - October 04, 2024 10:18 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Three rival browsers said in a letter to the European Commission that Microsoft gives its Edge web browser an unfair advantage.

FILE PHOTO: Three rival browsers said in a letter to the European Commission that Microsoft gives its Edge web browser an unfair advantage. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft gives its Edge web browser an unfair advantage and EU antitrust regulators should subject it to tough EU tech rules, three rival browsers and a group of web developers said in a letter to the European Commission.

The move by Vivaldi, Waterfox, Wavebox and the Open Web Advocacy could boost Norwegian browser company Opera which in July took the European Commission to court for exempting Edge from the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The landmark DMA set out a list of dos and don'ts for online services deemed as gateways for businesses to reach end-users, with the aim of making it easier for consumers to pick and choose services from different providers.

The companies and the advocacy group said they supported Opera's challenge.

"It is paramount that the Commission reconsiders its position," they said in a letter dated Sept. 17 seen by Reuters.

Microsoft to separate Teams and Office globally amid antitrust scrutiny

"Unfair practices are currently allowed to persist on the Windows' ecosystem with respect to Edge, unmitigated by the choice screens that exist on mobile," they said, pointing to Edge set as the default browser on all Windows computers.

"No platform independent browser can aspire to match Edge's unparalleled distribution advantage on Windows. Edge is, moreover, the most important gateway for consumers to download an independent browser on Windows PCs."

The Commission and Microsoft declined to comment. Edge's global market share is just over 5% while market leader Google's Chrome is 66% according to StatCounter.

Vivaldi, Waterfox, Wavebox and Open Web Advocacy also alleged that pop-up messages on Edge mischaracterize the features of rival browsers that differentiate them from the Microsoft product.

The European Commission in its February decision said it did not consider Edge a gatekeeper and that the DMA requires Microsoft to allow users to easily uninstall any software apps.

Published - October 04, 2024 10:18 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / science and technology / European Union

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.