GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Riot Games to lay off 11% of workforce

Riot Games has announced plans to reduce its global workforce by nearly 11%, affecting approximately 530 roles.

January 23, 2024 01:11 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Riot Games has announced plans to reduce its global workforce by nearly 11%, affecting approximately 530 roles.

Riot Games has announced plans to reduce its global workforce by nearly 11%, affecting approximately 530 roles. | Photo Credit: Varun Krishan

Riot Games announced on Tuesday(January 22 in the US) that its latest restructuring effort, will result in the elimination of about 11% of its global workforce, impacting roughly 530 roles.

The decision stems from the company’s expansive growth since 2019, where it evolved into a multi-game, multi-experience entity. Despite aiming to enhance player experiences, the lack of a focused trajectory led to unsustainable costs and underwhelming returns on substantial investments.

The restructuring is a strategic move to realign the company’s focus on aspects that generate maximum player value. The impact is particularly felt outside the core development teams, affecting employees across various departments.

To ensure transparency, Riot Games has initiated a communication process, wherein employees globally will receive emails, notifying them of potential impacts on their roles. Subsequent one-on-one meetings with senior leaders and people team partners are scheduled within 48 hours, adhering to local employment processes.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Departing employees will receive a comprehensive compensation package, including severance pay, cash bonuses, continued health benefits, and additional funds for future expenses.

ALSO READ
Most anticipated video games of 2024

Equity holders will retain vested shares, and former employees will have access to career support services

.Recognizing the emotional toll, Riot Games is committed to supporting departing employees through the Rioter Assistance Program and enhanced employee assistance programs, including mental health benefits. Visa support is extended to those facing challenges due to changes in employment status.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.