Riot Games introduces VALORANT Premier mode

Riot Games on Monday launched its VALORANT Premier mode, or the team-based competitive system which connects the game and the sport

September 05, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
After beta testing, this mode is now open to all users worldwide [File]

After beta testing, this mode is now open to all users worldwide [File] | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Riot Games on Monday launched its VALORANT Premier mode, or the team-based competitive system which connects the game and the sport as one greater whole.

Players can now form teams and engage in weekly matches on designated maps, with successful teams advancing to a Playoff tournament.

After beta testing, this mode is now open to all users worldwide. The enrolment window for VALORANT Premier began on August 29 and will close on September 6.

Premier offers an enhanced platform for players to compete and build formidable teams. In the future, Premier will lead to VCT Challenger leagues, part of a global esports tournament series.

VALORANT is improving Premier in Episode 7 Act II with official divisions, expanded weekly matches covering all seven competitive pool maps, and comprehensive performance tracking. These updates aim to enhance the competitive VALORANT experience.

Arun Rajappa, Country Head of Riot Games, India & South Asia, said, “The VALORANT community in India has been passionate since the game’s launch. We’ve seen huge interest in VALORANT Premier. Gamers from India and South Asia are hungry for opportunities to showcase their skills, and we’re excited to give them that chance with VALORANT Premier.”

