Package - in 11 stories
As LLMs increasingly merged with consumer-facing products in 2023, threat actors expanded their attack turf.

How AI shaped the cybersecurity landscape in 2023

The Hindu Bureau
Grand Theft Auto stole the hearts of Indians as the GTA VI trailer 1 got over 93 million views in just 24 hours.

Chandrayaan-3 landing, GTA gameplay, parody and comedy: What Indians watched on YouTube in 2023

The Hindu Bureau
2023 was a landmark year for India on multiple fronts. From the historic moon landing to an Indian song capturing global attention. 

Chandrayaan, Jawan, and IPL claim top spots in India’s 2023 Google search

The Hindu Bureau
How did earbuds transform audio experience in 2023?

How did earbuds transform audio experience in 2023?

The Hindu Bureau
Despite denials and reviews by relevant authorities, these events underscore the persistent challenges in securing sensitive information [File]

Top cybersecurity data breaches in 2023

The Hindu Bureau
Minecraft emerged as the favored target among cybercriminals, responsible for triggering 70.29% of all alerts.

Games most targeted by hackers in 2023

The Hindu Bureau
Smartphone makers are launching gaming handsets with top-end specifications across price segments.

What are the top gaming smartphones in 2023?

The Hindu Bureau
From iconic franchises to innovative additions, 2024 promises to be a year of a diverse array of gaming experiences.

Most anticipated video games of 2024

The Hindu Bureau
Google Pixel 8

What happened at top smartphone brands in 2023?

Haider Ali Khan
2023 saw FTX’s ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried being convicted a year after the crypto exchange’s sudden collapse [File]

What happened in crypto in 2023

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: The AI race that has taken over is essentially a race to build a better large language model

Top Large Language Models that Made Noise this Year

The Hindu Bureau

Rewind 2023 | A look back at what the year meant for technology

The Hindu’s Technology Desk gives a round-up of 2023’s biggest news developments in tech, AI, gadgets, cybersecurity, cryptocurrency, gaming, and more

December 29, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

At the start of the year, the world was still experimenting with OpenAI’s newly released AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT. At the close of the year, ChatGPT is being used by tens of millions of people who can access the large language model through an app on their phone. As OpenAI forced world leaders and lawmakers to wrangle with the implications of such advanced yet accessible technology, Big Tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta also raced to put out their own generative AI models and offer cutting-edge services built upon them - in spite of knowing there were risks.

This series explores The Hindu’s coverage of top tech news developments in 2023, as other tech sectors also weathered a stormy year filled with mass layoffs. Cybercriminals targeted countries including India while top crypto billionaires were brought down by regulators. The gaming and smartphone sectors also evolved as more tech users gained the resources to buy these products.

The following articles by The Hindu’s Technology Desk offer a quick refresher to show just how much the technological landscape can change in a mere 365 days.

