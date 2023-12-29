Rewind 2023 | A look back at what the year meant for technology

December 29, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

At the start of the year, the world was still experimenting with OpenAI’s newly released AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT. At the close of the year, ChatGPT is being used by tens of millions of people who can access the large language model through an app on their phone. As OpenAI forced world leaders and lawmakers to wrangle with the implications of such advanced yet accessible technology, Big Tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta also raced to put out their own generative AI models and offer cutting-edge services built upon them - in spite of knowing there were risks.

This series explores The Hindu’s coverage of top tech news developments in 2023, as other tech sectors also weathered a stormy year filled with mass layoffs. Cybercriminals targeted countries including India while top crypto billionaires were brought down by regulators. The gaming and smartphone sectors also evolved as more tech users gained the resources to buy these products.

The following articles by The Hindu’s Technology Desk offer a quick refresher to show just how much the technological landscape can change in a mere 365 days.

