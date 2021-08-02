Researchers use AI to look for alien civilisations

The team will use a network of mid-sized, high-resolution telescopes and detector arrays with suitable cameras and computer systems as part of their research to find alien civilisations.

Researchers from Harvard University are using artificial intelligence (AI) to search for extraterrestrial civilisations.

The project named Galileo Project will use extensive AI object recognition and algorithmic approaches to search for terrestrial objects or satellites.

In 2017, for the first time, scientists observed an interstellar object ‘Oumuamua, that briefly visited our solar system. The object exhibited highly anomalous properties that defied well-understood natural explanations.

Researchers speculated it to be an extraterrestrial technological object, similar to a very thin light-sail or communication dish.

