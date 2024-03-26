Research shows disconnect in AI-related hirings made by enterprises

March 26, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

A report released by data analytics provider Alteryx has stated that even though business leaders and recruiters are preparing for an AI-infused future, there’s still a disconnect during the hiring process. Titled ‘Defining the Enterprise of the Future,’ the research shared that even though most of the survey respondents recognised creativity as the most important human skill followed by critical thinking, these weren’t prioritised by decision-makers.

According to the report, 58% cite creativity as the top skill required, followed by critical thinking (38%), emotion (35%) and morality (34%), but just 19% counted critical thinking and 25% saw creativity among the top three in-demand skills. Besides this, expertise in AI, software, data analysis and mining, and financial analysis and planning all ranked ahead of the most in-demand soft skills, including data literacy, strategic thinking, digital literacy, and team leadership.

Despite these well-documented gaps in skill focus, many businesses still tend to prioritise recruiting for roles with highly sought-after technical skills. The report shared that while 75% of the participants stated that employees must be multi-skilled, instead of specialised in a specific area, their focus was still on upskilling hard skills over soft skills.

“The rapid rise of AI requires business leaders to build and shape the future workforce now to thrive or risk lagging behind in a future transformed by a seismic shift in the skills needed for the era of intelligence,” said Libby Duane-Adams, Chief Advocacy Officer at Alteryx. “Not all employees need to become data scientists. It’s about championing cultures of creative problem-solving, learning to look at business problems through an analytic lens, and collaborating across all levels to empower employees to use data in everyday roles.”

New job roles like Chief AI Officer will become critical in companies according to 58% of the respondents. Currently, just over 400 enterprises have the role in their LinkedIn job titles globally. Also, 47% believe AI applications engineers, AI/ML engineers (36%) and AI research scientists (35%) will be the three most hot jobs in AI-related hiring.

The survey also stated that technical skills like repetitive coding (21%), database administration (27%), single-language software development (16%) and AI/ML development (7%) will be obsolete.