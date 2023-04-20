RentoMojo security breach exposes user data; hackers claim financial details leaked   

April 20, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

RentoMojo on Thursday, in an email to users, said its database was hacked, exposing consumer data. The company said that in some cases personally identifiable information (PII) was exposed. It assured users that the breach did not impact financial information like credit, debit card, or UPI information.

However, users of the platform, on Reddit, claim they received an email from a cybercriminal hacking group detailing the leaked information. In the email, hackers claimed to have access to users’ financial data as well as PII that pose a risk to financial assets.

RentoMojo said it has reported the incident to the appropriate authorities and taken steps to fortify its systems to secure its database.

“We want to assure you that your trust in our company is our top priority. We are working tirelessly to ensure the highest level of security”, the company said in an email to subscribers.

RentoMojo is a popular online rental platform providing furniture, appliances, and electronics. The platform’s app has 1 million plus downloads on the Google Play Store and is currently active in eight major metro cities in India.