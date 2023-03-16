ADVERTISEMENT

Remains of a Chinese rocket that delivered spy satellites burned up over the skies in Nepal: Report 

March 16, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

The remains of a Chinese rocket used for delivering spy satellites burned up over skies in Nepal after a similar incident was reported in Texas, U.S.A  

The Hindu Bureau

The second stage of the Chang Zheng 2D ‘Long March’ rocket reentered the atmosphere and burned up skies in Nepal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Remains of a Chinese rocket that delivered spy satellites burned up over the skies of Nepal days after a similar incident occurred over Texas, U.S.A.

The second stage of the Chang Zheng 2D ‘Long March’ rocket reentered the atmosphere on Saturday after more than 200 days in space and burned up, a report from the United States Naval Institute (USNI) said.

The four-ton piece of space junk was part of the China National Space Administration’s Y-65 mission that delivered a trio of military electronic surveillance satellites during a launch from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in central China.

ALSO READ
NASA hands over NISAR satellite to ISRO 

A similar incident was reported in Texas, where a rocket launched from the same facility with a similar payload broke up after dropping off a trio of spy satellites set to monitor the South China Sea, the report said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Last week, U.S. Space Command confirmed the basic details of the Long March section that broke up over Texas and categorised it as a “high-risk, uncontrolled” reentry, and called for better international norms.

ALSO READ
India-U.S. space cooperation, from handshake to hug

China has been widely criticised for allowing uncontrolled reentry of its space debris. Earlier in November 2022, a 23-ton stage from its Long March 5 rocket made an uncontrolled landing into the Pacific, but not before prompting worldwide warnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US