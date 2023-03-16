HamberMenu
Remains of a Chinese rocket that delivered spy satellites burned up over the skies in Nepal: Report 

The remains of a Chinese rocket used for delivering spy satellites burned up over skies in Nepal after a similar incident was reported in Texas, U.S.A  

March 16, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The second stage of the Chang Zheng 2D ‘Long March’ rocket reentered the atmosphere and burned up skies in Nepal.

The second stage of the Chang Zheng 2D ‘Long March’ rocket reentered the atmosphere and burned up skies in Nepal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Remains of a Chinese rocket that delivered spy satellites burned up over the skies of Nepal days after a similar incident occurred over Texas, U.S.A.

The second stage of the Chang Zheng 2D ‘Long March’ rocket reentered the atmosphere on Saturday after more than 200 days in space and burned up, a report from the United States Naval Institute (USNI) said.

The four-ton piece of space junk was part of the China National Space Administration’s Y-65 mission that delivered a trio of military electronic surveillance satellites during a launch from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in central China.

A similar incident was reported in Texas, where a rocket launched from the same facility with a similar payload broke up after dropping off a trio of spy satellites set to monitor the South China Sea, the report said.

Last week, U.S. Space Command confirmed the basic details of the Long March section that broke up over Texas and categorised it as a “high-risk, uncontrolled” reentry, and called for better international norms.

China has been widely criticised for allowing uncontrolled reentry of its space debris. Earlier in November 2022, a 23-ton stage from its Long March 5 rocket made an uncontrolled landing into the Pacific, but not before prompting worldwide warnings.

