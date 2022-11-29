Reliance Jio users face network outage

November 29, 2022 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

As per Downdetector, the Reliance Jio network outage started around 6 am on Tuesday morning and lasted till 9 am.

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Jio logo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Reliance Jio users on Tuesday faced network issue where they were unable to make or take calls, send or receive messages. Jio users were unable to use the internet during the outage.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Downdetector, the Reliance Jio network outage started around 6 am on Tuesday morning and lasted till 9 am. The real-time statistics provider of the websites and services, noted that around 37% Jio users reported no signal issue. 26% of Jio subscribers were reportedly unable to use the internet.

“Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day,” Downdetector mentions on its page. The Ookla-backed tracker says that outage was faced by the Jio users across India. Maximum reports came out of Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Chandigarh regions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

We did reach out Jio for comment but they refused to say anything. Meanwhile, Jio network seems to be working fine now.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US