Reliance Jio users face network outage

November 29, 2022 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

Reliance Jio users on Tuesday faced network issue where they were unable to make or take calls, send or receive messages. Jio users were unable to use the internet during the outage.

As per Downdetector, the Reliance Jio network outage started around 6 am on Tuesday morning and lasted till 9 am. The real-time statistics provider of the websites and services, noted that around 37% Jio users reported no signal issue. 26% of Jio subscribers were reportedly unable to use the internet.

“Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day,” Downdetector mentions on its page. The Ookla-backed tracker says that outage was faced by the Jio users across India. Maximum reports came out of Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Chandigarh regions.

We did reach out Jio for comment but they refused to say anything. Meanwhile, Jio network seems to be working fine now.