Reliance Jio has increased the prices of its entertainment prepaid plans that includes a complimentary Netflix subscription by up to ₹300. The plans were earlier priced at ₹1,099 and ₹1,499 each.

The benefits offered on both plans will remain the same.

Now, the ₹1,299 plan is Jio’s most affordable prepaid plan. With 84 days of validity, 2GB of daily data, 100 SMSes per day and 5G data as a part of the Jio Welcome Offer.

The ₹1,799 pack offers 3GB of data per day instead of 2.5GB data and unlimited calls with 100 SMSes per day and unlimited 5G data. The plan has validity for 84 days.

The mobile plan for Netflix is available at ₹149 per month and includes ad-free movies, TV shows and mobile games. However, the Netflix plan is now at a pricier rate of ₹199 per month.