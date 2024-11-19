Reliance-backed Addverb to launch first humanoid robot for diverse workflows by 2025 using Jio’s AI platform

The homegrown robotics major, Addverb, on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) announced its foray into humanoid robotics. The Noida-based company is expected to launch its first humanoid robot by 2025. “The new humanoid robot will be an advanced AI agent capable of processing vast volumes of multi-modal data from vision, audio, and touch inputs.”

Addverb will develop its first humanoid robot with Reliance, using Jio’s AI platform and 5G services. Reliance invested in Addverb in 2021. And the company deployed its advanced robotic solutions across Reliance’s businesses, including grocery, fashion, petrochemicals, and healthcare.

Addverb’s first humanoid robot will navigate complex environments, perform intricate tasks, make real-time decisions, and adapt to diverse workflows across industries—including warehouses, defence, and healthcare, Addverb said.

It will use GPU, energy-efficient actuators, and dual-arm capabilities, to execute complex tasks requiring bipedal mobility across multiple terrains. It will also integrate Visual and Language Action (VLA) technology, enabling full autonomy in dynamic settings, the company said.

Previously, Addverb introduced India’s first quadruped, AI-powered robot with autonomous navigation, modular payload that can traverse various terrains.

“Our foray into humanoid robotics is driven by our ambition to eliminate ‘3D’ jobs—those that are Dull, Dirty, and Dangerous. This project focuses on integrated processing and decision-making capabilities, enabling the humanoid to perform complex tasks with human-like dexterity and strength,” said Sangeet Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Addverb.

This initiative will boost humanoid robot density in India and support global adoption of this technology. We are embarking on an exciting journey towards transformative progress in robotics, he added.

Addverb has operations across the US, Europe, and Asia.