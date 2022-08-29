Reliance announces ultra-affordable 5G phones 

Reliance will launch the ultra-affordable 5G phones, developed in partnership with Google announced Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries, during the 2022 AGM

Haider Ali Khan
August 29, 2022 17:56 IST

Reliance announced it will launch an ultra-affordable 5G phone, developed in partnership with Google  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Along with the 5G phones, Reliance also unveiled the Jio Air Fiber which is a wireless Wi-Fi hotspot connected to high-speed internet. 

The Mumbai-based company announced a collaboration with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions for India. 

Jio announced the rollout of standalone Jio 5G services by Diwali 2022 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Later, it will be expanded to other cities and towns by December 2023, it said. Jio is going to invest ₹ 2 lakh crore on the rollout of 5G services in the country. 

Although, Reliance did not give a timeline of the launch of the ultra-affordable 5G smartphone, we expect it to happen during New Year 2023 as the 5G rollout will start around Diwali 2022. 

The company also announced that along with Meta it will launch an end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp, where consumers can shop from JioMart right within their WhatsApp chatbot which is made by Haptik.

Last year, Reliance launched its 4G-enabled smartphone, Jio Phone Next, which was co-created by Google and Qualcomm partnership. 

