Reddit resolves outage that hit thousands of users

Social media platform Reddit said on Wednesday it has resolved an issue related to an update that led to an outage affecting thousands of users.

“Earlier today we shipped an update that unintentionally impacted platform stability. We deployed a fix and are back up and running,” the company said in a statement to Reuters.

Reddit is known for its forums, or “subreddits”, where communities discuss various topics. It primarily relies on advertising for its revenue.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, showed over 152,982 reports of outages in the U.S. as of 04:09 PM ET.