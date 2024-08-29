GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reddit resolves outage that hit thousands of users

Downdetector showed over 152,982 reports of outages in the U.S. as of 04:09 PM ET.

Published - August 29, 2024 10:48 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Reddit said it has resolved an issue related to an update that led to an outage affecting thousands of users.

FILE PHOTO: Reddit said it has resolved an issue related to an update that led to an outage affecting thousands of users. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Social media platform Reddit said on Wednesday it has resolved an issue related to an update that led to an outage affecting thousands of users.

“Earlier today we shipped an update that unintentionally impacted platform stability. We deployed a fix and are back up and running,” the company said in a statement to Reuters.

Reddit is known for its forums, or “subreddits”, where communities discuss various topics. It primarily relies on advertising for its revenue.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, showed over 152,982 reports of outages in the U.S. as of 04:09 PM ET.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.