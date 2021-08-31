Reddit refuses to take stricter action against COVID-19 misinformation

31 August 2021 13:56 IST

Disinformation is rampant in propaganda subreddits that are convincing users of misleading information - including claims like vaccines are unsafe, masks are not useful, and social distancing is unnecessary, the letter added.

Community discussion portal Reddit was recently accused by a group of moderators for permitting COVID-19 misinformation to thrive on the platform. Reddit has now come forward to reject those claims and has said that dissent and debate form the foundation of the social network.

A group of moderators, including those having over 10 million subscribers, wrote a letter to Reddit last week calling on the platform to take harsher measures against the spread of COVID-19 misinformation. The letter noted that Reddit has done “nothing of substance” to tackle false information aside from suspending a medium sized subreddit, which barely reduces traffic and does little to stop misinformation on the platform.

“There needs to be a more active involvement in preventing the spread of the disinformation that is keeping us within a pandemic that at this point is entirely manageable. The main problem with a concerted disinformation campaign is that such a message attains an air of legitimacy through sheer volume of repetition,” the letter stated.

Reddit responded in a post stating that the Centre of Disease Control (CDC) currently serves as the “best and most up to date source of information regarding COVID-19”, but disagreeing with them is not against the platform’s policies.

“While we appreciate the sentiment of those demanding that we ban more communities that challenge consensus views on the pandemic, we continue to believe in the good of our communities and hope that we collectively approach the challenges of the pandemic with empathy, compassion, and a willingness to understand what others are going through, even when their viewpoint on the pandemic is different from yours,” the California-based company wrote.

The company added that Reddit will continue to be an open place for authentic discussion and debate and will include conversations that criticise those that disagree with the majority opinion.

Several popular Reddit groups including the Star Trek community and Pokemon Go forum decided to go private on the platform is protest against the platform’s inaction against disinformation. This means that non-members cannot enter the forum for the time being.

“We cannot Remain open and also keep a conscience is clear. We encourage all Reddit users to petitioner moderators to do the same,” a community post noted.

Social networking platforms have been under the regulatory radar for failing to curb the spread of COVID-19 misinformation, including Facebook and Twitter.