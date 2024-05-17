Reddit makes AMAs more user-friendly, adds new features

Reddit is introducing a host of new features to their AMAs (Ask Me Anything), a staple that helped popularise the platform. The candid conversations done in a Q&A format on the platform’s main subreddit r/IAmA has hosted personalities like former US President Barack Obama and Bill Gates in the past. Now, an announcement by the company shared that AMAs will appear as a separate tab on the web post composer to push user engagement.

Besides this, AMAs will have several new user-friendly additions made to them. Hosts can also schedule and promote AMAs ahead of time while earlier users had to create two separate posts to signal an AMA - one sharing when it was planned for and one when it began. Now, users can set a time up to 21 days in advance of hosting it. Hosts can also invite up to five guest collaborators effectively making it an Ask Us Anything or AUA. Hosts will also be allowed to mark the official close of an AMA in a note so that users can know ahead and aren’t left wondering when it’s over. Additionally, hosts can share links to other social channels so users can learn more after the AMA has concluded.

Redditors interested in attending a live AMA can hit the “Remind Me” button next to the post and get a push notification 24 hours before the AMA and right before it begins. Reminders will now go to your Activity Center in the Reddit app. Redditors can also sort through answered versus unanswered questions and get to the source quicker by toggling.

Last year in July, Reddit made the decision to charge for API access to prevent tech companies from scraping its data for training AI models. The move killed many third-party apps including ones that Reddit moderators said were critical to their volunteer work. Post the announcement, mods of the main AMA subreddit on the platform said they would no longer perform most duties like maintaining the sub and inviting high-profile names.

But the platform’s fortunes have improved since the AI licensing deals it has struck recently. The platform has partnered with OpenAI to bring its content on their AI chatbot ChatGPT, both parties said today. OpenAI will also become an advertising partner for Reddit, according to the news.

Also, ahead of the company’s IPO in March, Reddit had signed a $60 million per year deal with Alphabet so they can use content from the platform to train their AI models.

Earlier this month, the social media company posted strong revenue growth and higher profitability signalling that its new revenue stream and push for ad revenue was revitalising the platform.

